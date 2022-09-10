Barclays Lowers PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PolyPid from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

PolyPid ( NASDAQ:PYPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in PolyPid by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

