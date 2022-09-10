Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$159.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$149.00 to C$159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BMO. Cormark raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$151.38.

BMO stock opened at C$127.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$118.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$134.77. The company has a market cap of C$85.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

