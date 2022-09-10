Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Credit Capital Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Credit Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.3% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.94 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

