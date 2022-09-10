BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NCBDY opened at 36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 36.40. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of 31.15 and a 52-week high of 42.58.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.