Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,812,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996,628 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $48,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBD. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of BBD stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.74. 12,606,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,329,348. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

