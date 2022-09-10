Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Avnet Stock Up 0.4 %

AVT traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 650,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,968. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $579,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth $454,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth $448,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth $399,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

