Avalanche Trading Up 7.4% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $20.22 or 0.00094688 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and $370.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073727 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001507 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033203 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008078 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008949 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002737 BTC.
- MediBloc (MED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,658,507 coins. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.