Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $557,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 138,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. Ginkgo Bioworks makes up about 1.4% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 878,232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $15.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.