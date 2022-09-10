Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lowered its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 594,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,657 shares during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima accounts for 8.5% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. owned 0.51% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

LOMA opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $797.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

