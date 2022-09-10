Aurox (URUS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $276,123.00

Aurox (URUS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Aurox has a market cap of $10.09 million and $276,123.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $19.33 or 0.00090984 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,247.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00062424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005633 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00078026 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

