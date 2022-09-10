Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 426,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,368,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

