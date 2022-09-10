Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $27.52 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,524,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,318,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $195.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

