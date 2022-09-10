Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 328,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,235,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVV stock opened at $408.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average is $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.