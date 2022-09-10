Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 350,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.98 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

