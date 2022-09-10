Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $18.03 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,025,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

MA opened at $335.85 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average is $342.40. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

