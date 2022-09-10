Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 50,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 126,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

