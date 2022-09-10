Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 388,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,906,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

