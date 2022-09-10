Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.54 and traded as low as $9.93. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 720,308 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

