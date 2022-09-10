Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.19. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.