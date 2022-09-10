Atalan Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW)

Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. Cartenna Capital LP raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.