Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.85 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

