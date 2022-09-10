Astor Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPOL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 130,971 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 372,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,762,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 138,497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of EPOL opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

