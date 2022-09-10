Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth $116,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $27.02.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.