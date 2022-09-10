Associated British Foods plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Associated British Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

Associated British Foods Company Profile

ASBFY stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

