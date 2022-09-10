ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Up 3.8 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded up $18.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $501.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.