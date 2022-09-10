Arianee One Day Trading Volume Reaches $183.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arianee has a total market cap of $9.03 million and $183.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arianee alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,753,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject. The official website for Arianee is www.arianee.org.

Buying and Selling Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol.Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arianee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arianee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arianee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arianee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arianee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.