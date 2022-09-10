Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Argan has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Argan Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of AGX opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $492.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.54. Argan has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $47.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 5.62%.

AGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Argan by 50.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Argan by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

