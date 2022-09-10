Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Rating Lowered by Dawson James

Dawson James downgraded shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Arcimoto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

Arcimoto ( NASDAQ:FUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,350.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,277,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

