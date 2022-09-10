Arbidex (ABX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $386.00

Arbidex (ABX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $12,775.21 and approximately $386.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Arbidex

ABX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Arbidex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface.Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time.Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users.”

