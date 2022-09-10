Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

