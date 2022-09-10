AppHarvest (APPH) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppHarvest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 36 127 418 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.85%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 79.00%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.68 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 1.29

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

