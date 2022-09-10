APENFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. APENFT has a market cap of $160.05 million and approximately $46.82 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

