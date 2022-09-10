APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

APA Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

About APA Group

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

