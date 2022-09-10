Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

