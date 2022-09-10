Anime Token (ANI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,359.00

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $79,211.70 and $44,359.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Anime Token
ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.
Anime Token Coin Trading
