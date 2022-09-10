Anime Token (ANI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,359.00

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. Anime Token has a market capitalization of $79,211.70 and $44,359.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anime Token alerts:

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anime Token

ANI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime.

Anime Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anime Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.