ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

ANIP stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

