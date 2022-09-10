Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.16.

NYSE:BUD opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

