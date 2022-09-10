Analyzing Definitive Healthcare (DH) and Its Peers

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Definitive Healthcare to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -16.21% 0.88% 0.62% Definitive Healthcare Competitors -77.35% -84.31% -7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 0 6 7 0 2.54 Definitive Healthcare Competitors 1648 11372 24368 531 2.63

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Definitive Healthcare and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $166.15 million -$51.02 million -61.97 Definitive Healthcare Competitors $1.83 billion $287.30 million 26.98

Definitive Healthcare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare peers beat Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform offers 16 intelligence modules that cover functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

