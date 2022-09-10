Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) PT at $2,380.00

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,380.00.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,800.00 ($2,857.14) to €2,625.00 ($2,678.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Adyen Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ADYEY opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. Adyen has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

