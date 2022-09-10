Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Position Lowered by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lessened its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,075 shares during the period. Amneal Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMRX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.31. 777,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,581. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $701.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

