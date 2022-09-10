Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $336.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.70.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $286.61 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

