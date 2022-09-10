Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $900.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerald P. Plush purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,811.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $670,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

