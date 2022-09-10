Ambire AdEx Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a N/A token that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.adex.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

