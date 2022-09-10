Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alvotech in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Alvotech Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALVO opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83. Alvotech has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $14.04.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

About Alvotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

