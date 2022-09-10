Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.57

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.57 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 190604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

Altus Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.