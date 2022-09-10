Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $643,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

