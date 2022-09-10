Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Down 4.2%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 129,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 167,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Allied Esports Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.
Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 840.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.
Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
