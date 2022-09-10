Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Trading Down 4.2%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 129,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 167,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Allied Esports Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 840.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 356,126 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.