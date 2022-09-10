Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $43,690.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $361,724.80 and approximately $43,690.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00788779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015370 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020151 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.
About Alliance Fan Token
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
