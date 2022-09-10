Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANCTF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

