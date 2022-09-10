Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Align Technology worth $108,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.33.

ALGN traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.11. 760,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,035. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

